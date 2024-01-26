UNRWA fires 12 staffers who allegedly took part in October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, US cuts funding

The United Nations organization for Palestinian refugees has fired a dozen staffers over claims they took part in the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attacks on Israel, the agency said Friday.

Israeli authorities handed over the information alleging that 12 United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) employees were involved in the murderous rampage in southern Israel, the agency’s Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, said.

“To protect the agency’s ability to deliver humanitarian assistance, I have taken the decision to immediately terminate the contracts of these staff members and launch an investigation in order to establish the truth without delay.”

