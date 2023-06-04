Mirror

The Delta Airlines plane left from Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport in Paris bound for Detroit but had to divert to Newfoundland, Canada, 6 hours in after the passenger ‘hulked’ out of his restraints

An unruly passenger broke free of his restraints onboard a Trans-Atlantic flight forcing the captain to divert the flight to a remote island off mainland Canada. Other travellers stepped in to physically restrain the rogue passenger as the captain bought the Delta flight meant for Detroit, US, safely down. The plane left from Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport, France, on Friday morning at around 10.30am local time. Due to the wild scenes six hours into the flight the captain took an emergency diversion to Stephenville Dymond International Airport on the Canadian island of Newfoundland. The passenger was removed from the flight by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and they took off for Detroit 90 minutes later.

