THE SUN:

MEASLES is spreading at a terrifying rate across Europe with more than 100,000 people hit by the outbreak in the last year.

Authorities are being urged to increase their response to combat the deadly surge in the preventable disease, The World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

In February, it said that the number of people infected with measles in Europe hit a decade high.

New figures now show more than 100,000 cases of measles have been reported in 47 of the 53 European countries since January 1, 2018, including 90 deaths.

There were 913 measles in England and Wales between January and October 2018, the most recent data from Public Health England shows.

Two adults died from measles in 2017 in the UK but there were none last year.

Ukraine reported the highest number of measles cases in 2018, and more than nine in ten were in 10 countries, including France, Italy and Greece.

The surge in cases followed a year when Europe achieved the highest ever estimated coverage for measles vaccinations.