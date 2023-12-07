UNLV gunman ID’d as Anthony Polito, 67, professor who failed to get job at school

The madman who slaughtered three people in a mass shooting at the University of Nevada Las Vegas on Wednesday was a professor who failed to secure a job at the school and claimed to have solved the mystery of the Zodiac Killer and missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370.Anthony Polito, 67, had unsuccessfully applied for a professorship at UNLV before he unleashed his deadly rampage on the campus just before noon, law enforcement sources told ABC News.Polito was armed with a handgun during his massacre and was killed following a shootout with two police detectives, the outlet reported.The shooting began around 11:45 a.m. on the fourth floor of Beam Hall, UNLV’s business school, near the student union building.Police found three people dead when they arrived.A fourth person was taken to an area hospital, where they were listed in critical but stable condition.

