In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Indiana University is hosting its annual IUnity Summit on January 21, where a “privilege simulator” will be available, offering event-attendees “an interactive, inspirational, and transformative diversity education experience,” according to the university.

“This year’s program will include an interactive privilege simulator that will provide participants the opportunity to gain perspective on how various racial, gender, socioeconomic, sexual orientation, religious, and ability-centered identities impact the lived experiences and opportunities of minoritized people and communities,” says the event’s description.

The director of the Neal-Marshall Black Culture Center, Monica Johnson, told the Indiana Daily Student that they will turn the Alumni Hall into an interactive game board, modeled after the popular game, “The Game of Life,” also known simply as “Life.”

“Around the room will be various stations representing essential entities and systems within life,” said Johnson, “Housing, employment, education, finance, healthcare and the judicial system.”

Johnson went on to explain that the simulation will explore “power, privilege and systemic oppression,” according to Indiana Daily Student, adding that students will be given an “encrypted identity tag,” which they will then have to move forward and make decisions, based on and be instructed to move forward to make decisions and navigate each station as they see fit.

