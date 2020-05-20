The College Fix

His adjunct salary pays for his wife’s medical treatment “You now have to prove you’re not guilty instead of them proving that you are.” That’s what a conservative instructor told The College Fix in an exclusive interview Monday, hours after his university suspended him from teaching scheduled summer classes because of his tweets. John Tieso is already considering legal action against the local news station that first connected his Twitter account to his adjunct professor job at Catholic University of America. He hasn’t ruled out suing the university, either. According to the professor, WUSA9 went digging for dirt on him after it saw one of his tweets. The station reported Wednesday that Tieso’s Twitter account “was removed” after a meeting with his boss, Busch School of Business Dean Andrew Abela, to discuss his allegedly “racially-charged” speech online.

READ MORE AT THE COLLEGE FIX