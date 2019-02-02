NEW YORK POST:

What began Friday as a “playful time in the snow” for a group of college kids at West Virginia University — who were doing a little day drinking on account of classes being cancelled — quickly turned into a “dangerous and threatening situation” involving riot police, mattress fires, tear gas and “pepper ball” guns, according to officials.

“Students got a little too jovial and I’m afraid got carried away,” said Morgantown Mayor Bill Kawecki, speaking to The Exponent Telegram just hours after the reported clash.

“It’s unfortunate that they couldn’t simply enjoy the snow without turning it into some circumstance where people were in danger,” he said. “As near as I can tell, the university isn’t receiving it very well either.”

WVU officials had to release a statement on Friday night — explaining what happened — after video of the incident went viral on social media.

“West Virginia is an all out war right now,” wrote Barstool Sports in an Instagram post.

Officers can be seen on video using tear gas and compressed air guns on the students, which were reportedly loaded with “pepper balls.” The non-lethal projectiles are basically paintball pellets filled with pepper spray.