The Week:

Women favor global death far more strongly than men

A good majority of New Hampshire Democrats are feeling existential right about now.

According to a poll from the University of Massachusetts at Lowell, 64 percent of Democratic voters would rather see “a giant meteor strike the Earth, extinguishing all human life” than President Trump re-elected. The poll, conducted Jan. 28–31, also shows about half of Independent voters would say the same extreme thing.