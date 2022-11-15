Three football players were killed and two more people were injured following a shooting at the University of Virginia on late Sunday night, campus police and university president Jim Ryan confirmed early Monday.

The suspected shooter, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is in police custody after a manhunt that lasted more than 12 hours and included a campus wide lockdown order.

Jones, who was a student at the university as of Monday morning, as well as a former football player, faces three charges of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, UVA Police Chief Timothy Longo told reporters during a press conference.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. ET on a charter bus full of students returning from a field trip to see a play, the university president said in a press conference.

Police say the three victims, who are all juniors and members of UVA’s football team, were found dead on the scene: Devin Chandler, a wide receiver from Virginia Beach, Va.; Lavel Davis, a wide receiver from Dorchester, S.C.; and D’Sean Perry, a linebacker from Miami, Fla.

