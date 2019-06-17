BREITBART:

Students and faculty at the University of Oregon are calling for the removal of the statue of an American pioneer. According to the university, the statue represents “the framing of history from only one culture’s perspective,” and it is considering removing the statue, along with other art students and staff find offensive.

According to a report by NPR, students and faculty at the University of Oregon are up in arms over a statue of a pioneer on campus. Now, the university has created a task force dedicated to removing offensive pieces of artwork from campus.

One Native American protester, Bret Gilbert, says that the statue is a symbol of the oppression of the Native Americans.

“The pioneer as a symbol is really the championing of the mysticism around Native American history and the myths that people believe that this land was uninhabited and uncivilized and those things we know aren’t true now,” Gilbert explained.

The University of Oregon released a long statement condemning the statue. In the statement, the university argued that the statue fails to convey more than a singular perspective on American history. Specifically, according to the statement, the statue ignores the plight of Native Americans who had their lands taken from them.