REUTERS:

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Wednesday revealed the identities of the two people killed and four injured in a shooting that prompted an all-night lockdown lifted slightly before dawn.

The students killed in the Tuesday shooting were Ellis Parlier, 19, and Riley Howell, 21, university Chancellor Philip Dubois told WBT radio on Tuesday.

The wounded students were Drew Pescaro, 19; Sean Dehart, 20; Emily Houpt, 23; and Ramy Alramadhan, 20, Dubois said. He said all four were expected to recover, with one already released from the hospital.

Police in Charlotte charged UNC Charlotte student Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22, with two counts of murder and four of attempted murder. He is due to make an initial court appearance on Thursday, jail records show.

They offered no explanation for the suspect’s motive.

Students on the campus spent a harrowing night as police searched door-to-door for any other suspects, not giving people the all-clear to move around until almost dawn on Wednesday.