In a growing backlash against woke culture, the board of the University of North Carolina moved to ban diversity, equity and inclusion requirements from its hiring and promotion process this week.

The school’s Board of Governors voted to ban DEI statements from hiring and tenure decisions, according to a report.

The Chapel Hill-based school “shall neither solicit nor require an employee or applicant for academic admission or employment to affirmatively ascribe to or opine about beliefs, affiliations, ideals, or principles regarding matters of contemporary political debate or social action as a condition to admission, employment, or professional advancement,” according to the decision, made Thursday.

A non-profit that has been advocating for an end to DEI requirements in institutions across the country, took credit for the move.

Kenny Xu, president of Color Us United, said his group has been behind the push to abolish DEI at UNC’S medical school, and started a petition that now has 614 signatures.

