The University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign’s Gender and Women’s Studies department shared a “toolkit” last week for illegal immigrant students and those who want to fight back against ICE deportations.

The Gender and Women’s Studies department at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, is providing students with activist material that will help them fight deportations. The toolkit is specifically designed to protect illegal aliens from ICE raids.

The post, which was highlighted this week by Campus Reform, links directly to the Immigrant Defense Project, an activist group that seeks to end deportation in America.

The “toolkit” itself argues that President Trump has campaigned extensively on a “hate-based” agenda that targets minorities.