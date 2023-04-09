Following in the footsteps of their neighbors in Evanston, the first U.S city to issue slavery reparations, activists at The University of Chicago have relaunched a campaign seeking $1 billion in reparations from the university. The activist group leading the charge is UChicago Against Displacement (UCAD.)

UCAD’s is described as follows, ” UChicago Against Displacement is an on-campus student organization that works with community members and organizations to stop the University’s active displacement of South Side residents, as well as demand specific reparations from the University.”

Writing in The Chicago Maroon, the official paper at the university, UCAD writes, “We at UChicago Against Displacement (UCAD), too, believe that the South Side is owed reparations. The University exists as a legacy of chattel slavery. Moreover, it has been an active participant in segregation, redlining, and supporting developments that work to isolate the University from its neighbors and put Southsiders at risk of displacement from their homes.”

