WASHINGTON POST

University of California President Janet Napolitano is urging a suspension of admission testing requirements until 2024, setting up a showdown vote this month for the system’s governing board on the role of the SAT and ACT in the process of choosing a freshman class. The outcome is likely to reverberate nationwide because of the size and prestige of the UC system, which has undergraduate campuses in Berkeley, Los Angeles and seven other locations in the Golden State. In recent weeks, many public and private colleges have joined a movement to halt or end testing requirements. Some were spurred by the education crisis created by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Others said test scores were not as useful as grades and transcripts in rating applicants. Last month, citing the pandemic, UC suspended its requirement for an ACT or SAT score from those who apply for the fall 2021 class. Many testing sessions around the country have been postponed or canceled this spring, hindering high school juniors who are trying to line up their credentials to apply to college.

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON POST