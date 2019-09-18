BREITBART:

University of California (UC) President Janet Napolitano announced her resignation on Wednesday. During her rocky tenure over the UC system, Napolitano championed sanctuary campuses and was accused of interfering in a state investigation into the system’s budget.

Napolitano made her announcement at the UC regents meeting at UCLA, according to a report by Los Angeles Times, which added that the university president’s management of the UC system has sparked criticism.

While a president of UC, Napolitano championed sanctuary for illegal aliens, and defended “safe space” and “trigger warning” culture on college campuses, among other issues.