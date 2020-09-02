NBC News:

The board of regents had already voted to suspend the standardized testing requirement, but in the first phase, it remained optional at some campuses.

The University of California system must stop using ACT or SAT test scores for admissions or scholarship decisions, a judge ruled while citing the disadvantages the procedure places on applicants with disabilities.

Alameda County Superior Court Judge Brad Seligman issued the preliminary injunction in an order dated Monday, in which he acknowledged arguments that the ability of students with disabilities to take those tests during the COVID-19 pandemic and its disruptions is almost nonexistent.

The tests have long been criticized as favoring wealthier students or disadvantaging minorities.

The UC system, which has 10 campuses, in May had decided to suspend the standardized test requirement for all California freshmen applicants until fall 2024 — but some campuses kept it as an option in the first phase of that change.

That negatively impacts those with disabilities, Seligman wrote in the order.

