A professor from the University of Arkansas has been arrested on charges of wire fraud over alleged close links to China. Simon Saw-Teong Ang, 63, who worked as a professor at the Fayetteville campus. Ang allegedly had close ties to the Chinese government and Chinese companies, and failed to disclose those ties when required to do so in order to receive grant money from NASA he complaint reads.

