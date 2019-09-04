BREITBART:

A series of resurfaced tweets from Dr. Jamie R. Riley, the University of Alabama’s assistant vice president and dean of students, show he once believed the American flag and police in America are racist.

“The [American flag emoji] flag represents a systemic history of racism for my people,” Riley wrote in a September 2017 tweet. “Police are a part of that system. Is it that hard to see the correlation?”

(Jamie Riley/Twitter)

In another 2017 tweet, Riley, who has served in the position at the University of Alabama since February of this year, claimed white people do not understand racism because “they can’t even experience racism.”