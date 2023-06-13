Red State

Did you go to camp when you were a kid? Camp still exists, but the sorts of adventures being served to children have substantially changed. Consider a summer escape compliments of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Thanks to the college’s social consciousness, middle schoolers will enjoy an outing centered around what kind of sex they’d like to have. Supplementally, the endeavor will support sixth-through-eighth graders’ embrace of a “gender” contrary to their sex.

From UW-Green Bay’s Campus and Youth Programs webpage: Pride camps are designed for students to socialize and learn with friends, gaining a deeper understanding of queer history, health topics and wellness. Students will also enjoy traditional camp activities, including arts and crafts, and playing games. To determine if you are a fit for Pride camp, please complete our survey.

Eleven-year-olds, click your heels — you’re going somewhere over the rainbow: Middle School Pride Green Bay Youth entering grades six through eight are invited to come socialize with friends, building community with other LGBTQ+ and allies your age. Lunch and some snacks will be provided each day. … Space is limited – so register early. Email pridecenter@uwgb.edu with any questions.

Sex, like depression, has long been an arena generally reserved for adults. But institutions have decided it’s time for change, and they’re peppering progress with our all-new idea of “gender identity”

