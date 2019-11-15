THE COLLEGE FIX:

A private Jesuit university in Los Angeles is host to an “anti-racist” group that seeks to educate and support white-identifying employees in their battle against racism.

The Alliance of White Anti-Racists Everywhere, Loyola Marymount, or AWARE-LMU, describes itself as a white affinity group “that supports white faculty and staff in deepening our learning about the impact of systemic racism on individuals, institutions, and society.”

“The focus of the group is to develop the capacity of those who identify as white to participate in challenging conversations about race or racism without expecting people of color to be educators,” AWARE-LMU administrators Fred Puza, Ariane White and Steve Nygaard told The College Fix in a statement.

“An affinity group is not so much a training as it is a space for dialogue, based on a shared experience or identity.”

AWARE-LMU first began meeting during the summer of 2018, after Puza and White worked with the university’s Office of Intercultural Affairs to facilitate a group webpage and funding for “materials.”

LMU is known for its affluent student body as the college sits on top of a bluff in Westchester, Los Angeles. The median family income for a student attending the university is $163,700, and approximately 13 percent of its students come from families in the top 1 percent.