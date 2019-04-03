HARTFORD COURANT:

A University of Hartford student accused of stabbing two classmates while they filmed a movie in a campus dorm Sunday, first told police he was not acting and was “curious what it would be like to stab someone” but later told police he was acting and his emotions got the best of him, a police report says.

Superior Court Judge Laura F. Baldini ordered Jake Wascher held on $1 million bail during an unusual arraignment hearing at Hartford Hospital on Monday afternoon. Wascher, 20, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of first degree assault, police said.

Officials would not say why Wascher was hospitalized. Police said he suffered minor scratches on his face from running through woodland and swamp to escape the crime scene but he was not physically harmed when he was taken into custody Sunday evening.

During a video interview with a Hartford police detective, Wascher first claimed he wasn’t acting at the time of the assault but then said he was “’into his character’” and ‘my emotions got the best of me, and I acted a little to [sic] hard,'” according to a police report released Monday. Police said the students were re-enacting a scene from the 2004 movie “The Butterfly Effect.”