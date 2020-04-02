L A TIMES

UC to ease admission requirements: No SAT, no minimum grades due to coronavirus

The University of California announced Wednesday that it will greatly ease admission requirements for fall 2020 and beyond by eliminating SAT test scores and minimum grades, saying that “grave disruptions” to schools during the coronavirus crisis call for maximum flexibility in evaluating students.MThe move, authorized by UC Board of Regents leaders, will relax the admissions process for more than 200,000 prospective freshmen and transfer students who annually apply to the UC system’s nine undergraduate campuses but are now studying under dramatically different —and for many, highly stressful — circumstances. Those students may not meet UC admission requirements this year because their high schools or community colleges have shifted to online instruction with varying degrees of success, pass/fail grading systems or reduced course offerings.

