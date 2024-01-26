United Nations Repeats False Hamas Statistics on Gaza Civilians Dead

The United Nations parroted a Hamas statistic Thursday in describing the number of civilians supposedly killed in Gaza during the ongoing war, repeating a claim by the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry without distinguishing terrorists from civilians.

As the Times of Israel noted on Thursday, the Gaza Health Ministry updated its death count to 25,900. But it did not say how many were combatants.

The Times of Israel noted: “The figures are unverified and are believed to include close to 10,000 Hamas operatives Israel said it has killed during fighting in the Strip, as well as civilians killed by misfired Palestinian rockets.”

A ratio of roughy 1.5 civilians killed for every one terrorist killed is historically low, and unprecedented in urban warfare. It is also an improvement from the already low two-to-one ratio that Israel had estimated several weeks ago, early in the Gaza invasion.

The United Nations’ decision to use the Hamas figure not only echoed the worst of anti-Israel propaganda, but also eroded the crucial distinction between civilians and combatants that is the core of international humanitarian law during wartime.

Anne Bayefsky, director of the Touro Institute on Human Rights and the Holocaust and senior editor at Human Rights Voices, commented: “The UN’s official news service claims ALL Palestinians killed in Gaza are ‘civilians.’ Proof positive that United Nations’ numbers concerning Gaza are utterly unreliable.

