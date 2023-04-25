A flight to Israel turned back three hours after taking off because a passenger refused to get up from the airline steward’s seat while waiting for the bathroom.

United Airlines flight 90 was on its way to Tel Aviv from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey Sunday morning when it made a U-turn, the airline confirmed.

The plane took off from Newark after midnight at 12:48am, in the early hours of Sunday, and landed back there at 6:28am, according to data from FlightAware.

United said the ‘disruptive’ passenger was escorted off the plane first but that all the other passengers also had to disembark as the flight needed to be rescheduled.

A new flight was set for Sunday evening and passengers eventually made it to Tel Aviv after 6am on Monday morning.

