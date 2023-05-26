Two airliners aborted landings at San Francisco International Airport last week after pilots spotted a Southwest Airlines jet taxiing across runways on which the other planes had been cleared to land.

An air traffic controller told the Southwest pilots they should not have been on the runways during the May 19 incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that the Southwest plane cleared the runways when the other planes passed directly overhead, and the decision to abort the landings was ‘precautionary.’

‘The FAA looked into the events and determined the appropriate steps were taken to ensure safe operations,’ the agency said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is not investigating the matter.

