What makes the United program different from other corporate diversity initiatives is that pilots are not in board rooms, but flying planes with lots of people on them.

Gad Saad simply suggested that the real barrier to entry was to blind pilots, and that they should be prioritized next.

United Airlines joined other corporations and the US government in making identity characteristics a qualifier for employment. On Tuesday, the company announced that:

“Our flight deck should reflect the diverse group of people on board our planes every day. That’s why we plan for 50% of the 5,000 pilots we train in the next decade to be women or people of color.”

And they invited those who are women or specifically not white to apply to train for work with United Airlines.

The link directs would-be pilots to a training program. The site states that “United expects to hire more than 10,000 pilots over the next decade.” 5,000 of those spots are dedicated to women and people of color by 2030.

The recruitment video features the voices of two pilots, one male and one female. United says that “Partner organizations will help identify and recruit top talent.” The “financial barrier to entry for highly qualified and motivated candidates” will be tackled through a partnership with JP Morgan Chase.

OANN’s Jack Posobiec said simply “Disastrous. Do not do this.”

What makes the United program different from other corporate diversity initiatives is that pilots are not in board rooms, but flying planes with lots of people on them. It’s the kind of job where a person should have skill and affinity. Skin color, or the lived experience that comes with a racial or ethnic background, has absolutely no bearing on how best to safely fly planes.

According to Zippa, a careers website, the current demographic of pilots is over 86 percent male, and over 88 percent white.

The emergence of this initiative led Joel Berry of satirical website The Babylon Bee to ask if United would be first trying to figure out why less women go into careers as airline pilots.

Are women just not interested? Is there a reason that American people of colour do not fill the ranks in pilot training school? Are these people barred from entry by racism or do they simply not attend of their own free volition? Will the existence of United’s diversity quotas create the circumstances under which women and people of color become more interested in piloting planes?

……

There are a lot of professions where there are legitimate, professional reasons to prioritize diversity



Piloting IS NOT ONE OF THEM



Passengers do not interact or communicate with the pilot, ever



— Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 7, 2021

The truth is, this diversity requirement will be filled by male immigrants from Asia, India, and the Middle East. I'm all for it, but it won't turn out to be the "virtuous" progressive vision they're trying to paint here.

Heroes! Next, please hire blind pilots. I always thought it were disgusting that I've never seen a blind pilot. The ableism made me feel unsafe on your flights. We must hire pilots based on irrelevant immutable traits to achieve true equitable safety.

