USA TODAY:

Passengers aboard a United Airlines flight out of New Jersey found themselves stranded at a Canadian military base for more than 15 hours.

United Flight 179 left New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport on Saturday afternoon, destined for Hong Kong International Airport. But a medical emergency diverted the flight to Goose Bay airport in Newfoundland, Canada, flight records show. The plane landed at the Canadian military base around 10 p.m. local time. Passengers were finally able to leave around 3:30 p.m. the next day, according to United.

During the time in Canada, passengers could not leave the plane, because customs officers do not work at the base overnight. To make matters more complicated, United said in a statement that the plane “experienced a mechanical issue” before departure.

A quick repair didn’t happen. So, a different plane was sent to pick up the customers.

When the plane arrived, it flew passengers and their luggage back to New Jersey, arriving around 6 p.m. They were no closer to Hong Kong than they were a day earlier.

United issued an apology during the delay, saying in a statement shared with USA TODAY that it was “doing everything possible” to help customers.