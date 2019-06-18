USA TODAY:

A passenger on a United Airlines flight Monday from Venice, Italy, to New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport said she and other travelers discovered their plane was infested with ants.

Charlotte Burns, a New York-based art editor, live-tweeted the entire ordeal, alternating between feelings of alarm, anger and just being generally ick-ed out – with some gallows humor mixed in.

The ant situation started on the tarmac in Venice, where she felt an ant crawl across her pillow and another making its away across the screen in front of her.

She noted that she wasn’t believed at first when she tried to warn the cabin crew of the creepy, crawly stowaways before takeoff.

The flight attendant reported the situation to her superior, who asked Burns if they could address the problem after meal service.

Then the man seated across the aisle from Burns told her he’d seen a “parade” of six ants in the overhead bin in front of her row.

Despite her mounting dread, Burns said she tried to be a good sport and soldier on.