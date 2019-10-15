Fox News

A United Airlines passenger was recently spotted wearing a T-shirt that alluded to the lynching of journalists, prompting outrage from another passenger — who has worked in journalism, and complained to the flight crew before takeoff. The anonymous traveler who objected to the shirt said he felt it was wrong for one passenger to “be allowed to threaten other passengers” and that the airline should not “sanction the threatening of murder of any group.”

READ MORE AT FOX NEWS