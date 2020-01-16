NY POST

A United Airlines flight to Los Angeles that took off from Newark Airport on Wednesday night was forced to return and make an emergency landing after an apparent engine fire was caught on camera. Flight 1871, which was scheduled to depart at 7 p.m., had just taken off when sparks flew out of the right wing when the engine failed, passenger Nicole Adamo posted on Twitter. “Most terrifying experience of my life. Flight delayed 2 hours for Maintence (sic) issues. Flight takes off, Right wing of the plane (where I’m sitting in the aisle seat) sparking & now one engine failed,” Adamo wrote.

