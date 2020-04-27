WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Navy released on Monday three unclassified videos of unidentified flying objects, which the Pentagon insists on calling “unidentified aerial phenomena,” that had previously leaked online. “After a thorough review, the [Department of Defense] has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems, and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena,” Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough told the Washington Examiner in a statement. “DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos. The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified.’”

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER