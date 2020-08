Gateway Pundit:

Answer: ZERO!

The unions believe kids will die from the Chinese coronavirus if they attend school. Teachers Unions want more money. And they want the government to shut down their competition.

The Wisconsin teachers need to be better informed.

There are ZERO DEATHS in the entire state of Wisconsin from the China coronavirus for ANYONE under 19! Wisconsin needs smarter teachers.

HERE IS WHAT WISCONSIN TEACHERS REALLY WANT, PUBLISHED BY THE UNION: