Unhinged United Airlines pilot attacks parking gate with ax: ‘Just hit his breaking point’

A United Airlines pilot was caught in shocking video attacking a parking arm at Denver International Airport with an ax — later telling authorities he “just hit his breaking point.” Kenneth Henderson Jones, 63, is seen in Colorado walking toward the exit gate of an employee parking lot clutching the full-size ax on Aug. 2, according to CBS News Colorado, which obtained the footage.

Apparently this United Airlines pilot was having a bad day at Denver International Airport 👀 pic.twitter.com/uY3yHwSKaQ — Thenewarea51 (@thenewarea51) August 18, 2023

The unhinged pilot then whacks the lowered arm 23 times until it falls off as a car is seen entering the lot to his left. The video then cuts to an airport worker trying to wrest the ax from Jones, who holds on to it before another employee arrives and helps his colleague disarm him. Airport police finally arrested him nearby.

READ MORE