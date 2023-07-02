An unhinged subway rider picked a fight with an MTA conductor Saturday morning in the Bronx — using a hammer to shatter the conductor’s window and sending glass flying into the train operator’s face.

The disturbed male passenger got into a verbal dispute with a 42-year-old female MTA conductor around 8:20 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police.

He became engaged in an argument while aboard a southbound 5 train at the East 180th Street subway station, police said.

When the train reached the East 138th Street Grand Concourse subway station, the crazed passenger exited the car and approached the conductor’s window.

He proceeded to smash the window with a hammer, causing the glass to shatter and hit the conductor in her face. The man then fled the station in an unknown direction, cops said.

