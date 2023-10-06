Unhinged man attacks 3 people with glass bottle in NYC rampage that began at Midtown Whole Foods

A maniac attacked three people with a glass bottle in a violent and unprovoked rampage that began at a Manhattan Whole Foods Market on Thursday evening, according to police.

The string of attacks started outside the Whole Foods on Sixth Avenue across from Bryant Park when the 33-year-old suspect bashed a 23-year-old man with a bottle around 6:40 p.m., police said.

The assailant then went inside the store to the second floor, where he attacked a 49-year-old woman, the NYPD said.

He then fled outside and into the subway station at 47th Street and 6th Avenue, where he struck a 55-year-old woman on a train.

The suspect, identified by sources as Michael Howell, was nabbed by police on 46th Street and later charged with assault.

