NEW YORK POST:

A Brooklyn composer’s career was ruined by an unhinged Lyft driver — who beat him senseless when he cancelled his ride, the music man claims in a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

Jonathan Melville Pratt, 40, says his “illustrious career” went south at around 2 a.m. on May 24, 2017, when the Lyft driver — allegedly behind the wheel without a TLC license — slammed him headfirst inside the doorway of a Williamsburg restaurant, knocking him unconscious.

The attack left Pratt — whose works have been performed at venues such as Lincoln Center, the Guggenheim Museum and the Brooklyn Academy of Music — with two concussions and a broken bone in his wrist that required surgery on his dominant right hand and a bone graft from his leg, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday in Brooklyn Supreme Court.