NEW YORK POST:

An unhinged homeless man admitted to shoving an Asian woman into an oncoming subway train in Times Square as he was marched out of a Midtown Manhattan police station to face a judge Saturday night.

“Go f— yourself,” Simon Martial, 61, yelled at reporters as he was escorted out of the Midtown South precinct wearing a white Tyvek suit, a cloth mask, slippers and a jacket.

When asked if he had killed Michelle Alyssa Go, a 40-year-old Upper West Side resident, Martial copped to the ghastly attack, and claimed he was “God.”

“Yeah because I’m God. Yes I did. I’m God, I can do it,” Martial shouted to a gaggle of reporters, adding “she stole my f—ing jacket, that’s why,” when asked about his motive.

The victim was waiting on the N/Q/R/W platform at 9:40 a.m. when the suspect shoved her onto the tracks as a southbound R train barreled into the station, officials said.

“This incident was unprovoked and the victim does not appear to have any interaction with the subject,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at an afternoon press conference.

