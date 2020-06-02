GATEWAY PUNDIT

Following President Trump’s visit to the torched church the Episcopal Bishop Mariann Budde attacked the US President for holding a Bible at the church without her permission. This woman is completely out of her mind. It’s not clear why this woman believes she gets to decide who can, and who cannot, carry a Bible.

Ryan Struyk

✔

@ryanstruyk

DC Episcopal Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde: “Let me be clear: The President just used a Bible, the most sacred text of the Judeo-Christian tradition, and one of the churches of my diocese, without permission, as a backdrop for a message antithetical to the teachings of Jesus.”

