Senator Rand Paul and his deputy chief of staff Sergio Gor were having lunch in California on Friday when they were verbally assaulted by a deranged democrat. The woman went ballistic as the two men dined, flipped them off and having a general temper tantrum over their differing political beliefs. “While having lunch with @RandPaul in California, we got verbally assaulted by these aggressive libs complaining about incivility. Check out the vid! #unhinged,” Gor tweeted with a video of the woman. “You just ran into two people from New York kiddo — and we’re not putting up with your Republican bullsh-t,” the furious and unhinged woman shouted after flipping them off. In August, Senator Paul had to have part of his lung removed due to damage from the politically motivated assault by his neighbor in 2017.

