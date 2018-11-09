CBS BAY AREA:

It was a strange scene on an Autumn afternoon in Wine Country. People walking up and down Yountville’s main street wearing surgical masks.

Across the Bay Area, residents took precaution has the raging Camp Fire’s massive smoke plume had enveloped the region with a layer of unhealthy air.

Many residents awoke Friday with their homes filled with the smell of burning wood and air quality officials had issued a warning.

According to the federal EPA air quality site, Alameda had an unhealthy air index of 165 and a particle pollution measure of PM2.5

To put that in perspective, Beijing China has long been known as a city covered by a layer of unhealthy air. On Friday, the particle pollution measure in Beijing was also PM2.5.