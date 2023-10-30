Unfortunate moment Kamala Harris says ‘Joe Biden is very much alive and running for re-election’ when asked if 80-year-old will contest 2024 White House run

Vice President Kamala Harris offered up a cringeworthy moment for the ages when she proudly declared that President Joe Biden, 80, was ‘very much alive’ during an interview with 60 Minutes’ reporter Bill Whitaker.

When asked would she happily step into the breach if Biden opted not to run for re-election in 2024, Harris, 59, awkwardly replied: ‘Well, first of all, I’m not gonna engage in that hypothetical, because Joe Biden is very much alive and running for reelection. So there we are.’

When Whitaker pressed the former California senator for an answer, Harris said hat she didn’t have time for ‘parlor games.’

‘I hear from a lot of different people a lot of different things. But let me just tell you, I’m focused on the job. I truly am. Our democracy is on the line, Bill. And I frankly, in my head, do not have time for parlor games, when we have a president who is running for reelection. That’s it,’ Harris went on.

The exchange was followed-up with an awkward silence between the veep and Whitaker.

The reporter attempted to ask Harris about why the current administration is running neck and neck with Ex-president Donald Trump in the polling for 2024, despite the fact that the former Apprentice host is facing 91 criminal counts across the country.

