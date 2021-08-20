Breitbart:

As Afghanistan continues its descent into chaos, prominent media figures are beginning to have doubts after supporting President Joe Biden (or at least strongly opposing Trump) during the 2020 election.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Meghan McCain, former co-host of The View, said she felt “physically ill” over what has happened in Afghanistan and declared that President Biden is “unfit to lead.” Though Meghan McCain has not yet said for whom she cast her vote in the 2020 election, she virulently opposed former President Donald Trump on the basis of character, often spoke fondly of Biden throughout the election cycle, said she felt “relieved” upon Biden’s victory, and supported Trump’s impeachment.

“I have been physically ill, more depressed than I have been since the beginning stages of the pandemic and filled nothing short of pure rage and anger since the calamity of a ‘pull out’ which will be seen as one of the greatest foreign policy catastrophes of my lifetime,” McCain said in her Instagram post on Thursday.

Beyond Meghan McCain, author Sam Harris, who supported Joe Biden in the 2020 election, called the president a “callous moron” after his interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

“Biden achieves near-Trumpian negligence here. But unlike Trump, whose reputation among his fans was magically shielded from earthly damage, Biden can’t get away with being a callous moron in an emergency—and he shouldn’t. This is all just sickening,” tweeted Harris.

Famed atheist Richard Dawkins, who strongly opposed former President Trump and celebrated Biden’s victory, tweeted an article on Thursday titled, “Biden’s most heartless betrayal.”

Sen. Mitt Romney, who did not vote for Trump and immediately congratulated Biden upon his victory in 2020, said that the president’s actions have put a “stain on America’s reputation” around the world.

“Contrary to his claims, our choice was not between a hasty and ill-prepared retreat or staying forever,” Romney said. “The decision to place a higher priority on a political promise than on the lives of innocent men, women and children is a stain on America’s reputation and undermines our credibility around the world.”

