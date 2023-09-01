Unemployment rate jumps to 3.8% – the highest in 18 months – and economy adds 187,000 jobs in August as labor market continues to cool

The US unemployment rate increased last month, in another sign the overheated job market is returning to room temperature.

The jobless rate rose to 3.8 percent in August, up from 3.5 percent in July and the highest since February 2022, the Labor Department said in its employment situation report on Friday.

Employers added 187,000 new jobs last month, more than economists had expected, and up from 157,000 in July, a figure that was revised downward by 30,000.

But the rising unemployment rate suggested that job seekers were spending more time between positions, as the number of openings dropped from the dizzying levels seen last year, when companies were desperate for labor.

‘We are beginning to see this slow glide into a cooler labor market,’ said Becky Frankiewicz, chief commercial officer at the employment firm ManpowerGroup. ‘Make no mistake: Demand is cooling off. … But it’s not a freefall.’

