Poker-playing retirees with NYC ties get coronavirus, leaving 3 dead

Eight retirees with ties to the Big Apple all contracted the coronavirus during their regular poker nights in Florida — leaving three of them dead, according to a report. The close-knit group played their last game at a condo in Aventura, a suburb 17 miles north of Miami, on March 21 — with one of them coughing and sniffing, the South Florida Sun Sentinel said. Within weeks, all eight were stricken by the disease — three of them fatally — and the survivors believe they all became infected during their regular intimate gatherings, they told the paper. “It’s a tragedy,” Harriet Molko, who thought she too might die during nine days in a hospital, told the paper.

