San Jose Police officers recovered stolen firearms, tools, and equipment from an underground bunker at a homeless encampment in San Jose on Tuesday, according to a tweet from SJPD.

San Jose Police patrol officers continued to follow up on a commercial burglary that happened Monday. The investigation took police to a homeless encampment near Coyote Creek and Wool Creek Drive.

SJPD says six suspects have been arrested for a variety of charges in connection to the stolen goods. The stolen items will be returned to the victims, including the goods stolen from a local business.

