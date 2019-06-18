NBC NEWS:

An undercover video obtained by NBC News offers a disturbing glimpse inside a Florida dogfighting operation.

The footage shot by a confidential government informant shows two pit bulls locked in a fight to the death as a group of men look on in a wooded location near Tallahassee.

“The clip very vividly describes the level of cruelty and depravity,” Eric Mountin, an assistant U.S. attorney in the Northern District of Florida, said.

“It’s not unusual for these things to go on for hours,” he added. “If you don’t see [it], you can’t fully appreciate the cruelty.”

A second video, shot with an infrared camera aboard a U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircraft in February, shows what appear to be two canines charging at each other, surrounded by a ring of people.