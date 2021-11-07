Inset – Yery Noel Medina Ulloa, one of the Jacksonville arrivals who posed as an unaccompanied minor then proceeded to commit murder in FL (Gov. DeSantis wants action on undocumented immigrant ‘dumping’ after Jacksonville killing)

The Washington Examiner:

More than 70 flights transporting migrants from the southern border to Jacksonville have landed in the dark of night in recent months as the Biden administration struggles to empty overflowing border facilities, the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

It is the first time the state of Florida has disclosed the number of confirmed flights arriving in the state since the summer. The governor’s office has scrambled in recent weeks to uncover who is facilitating the mystery flights landing in northern Florida daily, but the Biden administration has refused to disclose any information, one official said.

“Over 70 air charter flights [on] jetliner airliners coming from the southwest border have landed at Jacksonville International Airport,” said Larry Keefe, DeSantis’s public safety czar. “On average, there’s 36 passengers on each of these flights. And that has been going on over the course of the summer through September.”

Keefe, who was the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Florida until early 2021, said the Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Health and Human Services will not tell the state of Florida who is overseeing the flights, the names of those on the flights, or where the migrants are being taken. None of the agencies or the White House responded to a request for comment.

“We’re in a sad situation of trying to run an investigation. Who is facilitating this travel? How are they getting here? Who are the support people? Who are the sponsors?” Keefe asked.

Jacksonville is located on the eastern side of the state, along Interstate 95, the major highway that runs up and down the East Coast. Florida officials are aware that the groups being flown in are then being transported by charter bus north and south on the interstate.

“We don’t know definitively or specifically as to why Jacksonville is the chosen place,” Keefe said. “[We’re] having to watch and observe — in effect, spy on the government to see what it is that they’re doing in the middle of the night out of these airport facilities.”

Keefe added that the state government was informed of the flights by local law enforcement.

More at The Washington Examiner