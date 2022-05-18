NEW YORK POST:

Undefeated German boxer Musa Askan Yamak died after suffering a heart attack, according to a Turkish official.

The 38-year-old fighter died after collapsing in the ring on Saturday while facing Ugandan veteran Hamza Wandera in Munich, Germany, according to published reports.

“We lost our compatriot Musa Askan Yamak, a boxer from Alucra, who won European and Asian championships, at a young age after a heart attack,” said Hasan Turan via Twitter.

Yamak, an undefeated fighter, took a heavy blow by Wandera in the second round of the fight and tried to come out to fight in the third round, according to published reports.

But before the round even started, Yamak dropped in the ring.

