A small, quiet Arkansas town home to just 11,100 people is set to become the epicenter of the US ‘white gold’ boom.

Magnolia, a blue-collar town in the state’s southern region, was once a locus for oil but is on track to become a major producer of lithium, dubbed ‘white gold’ because of its soft, silvery-white look and the fact it powers most modern tech – from cellphones to laptops and electric cars.

Exxon Mobil is planning to build one of the world’s largest lithium processing facilities near the town, with a capacity to produce 75,000 to 100,000 metric tons of lithium a year, sources say, which would be 15 percent of the world’s lithium production.

The town is located on what is known as the Smackover formation, a geological formation that runs from Texas to Florida and is brimming with saltwater brine – which contains small amounts of lithium.

Magnolia mayor Parnell Vann, told DailyMail.com he hopes the projects will bring the town back to its former glory, creating thousands of new jobs. Magnolia currently has a 26.6 percent unemployment rate.

But the irony is that the US’s move from fossil fuels to lithium-powered electric batteries is not entirely environmentally friendly. To extract one ton of lithium requires about 500,000 liters of water, and can result in the poisoning of reservoirs and related health problems.

